# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 1

06-20-22

Trooper Steven Mahon summonsed Cyrus Resh (20) of Stonington, for Operating After Suspension, after a traffic stop in Blue Hill.

06-24-22

Troopers Travis Chapman and Miles Carpenter responded to Hancock for a family fight. It was found this was verbal only in nature and no crimes had been committed. Disorderly conduct warnings were issued.

Trooper Travis Chapman, Trooper Miles Carpenter and Sergeant Gavin Endre responded to Franklin. It was reported that someone had been attempting to break into the residence. The person had left the residence before the responding Trooper’s arrival. Investigation continues.

06-25-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard responded to Big Lake Township for a report of a physical fight with 4-5 males. The males “jumped” the complainant with various types of weapons. An investigation was conducted, and it was determined the fight was planned and agreed upon by both parties. The fight ended shortly after and all parties were separated and there were no serious injuries. Charges were not filed for this incident.

Trooper Miles Carpenter responded to and investigated a family fight complaint in Hancock. No crimes had been committed and the parties were separated.