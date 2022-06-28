Growing Demand for Washing Machines in Developing Countries Augmenting the Market Growth
Washing Machine Market: By Product: Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Dryers; By Technology, Dynamics; Competitive Landscape; Industry Events and DevelopmentsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Washing Machine Market increasing penetration of washing machines in emerging markets is surging their demand, which is driving the growth of the market. With the growing disposable income, consumers are preferring washing machines with excellent wash, which is fuelling the industry growth. The growing demand for large models of washing machines with shortened replacement cycles is augmenting the market growth for washing machine. Moreover, the growing inclination towards low-maintenance washing machines to enhance their cost-efficiency is significantly contributing to the market growth.
Rising pollution level owing to the various reasons such as surging buildings and construction activities, rising number of automobiles and so on leads to dirtying the clothes. Moreover, global warming has increased the earth’s temperature resulting in more and excessive sweating. All this calls for a product that can wash the clothes and ready them as new. This is where washing machines come into play.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Washing Machine Market value, which was USD 57.36 billion in 2021, is expected to reach the value of USD 111.40 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period. "Residential" accounts for the most prominent end use segment in the washing machine market owing to the growing urbanization and increasing personal disposable income. The washing machine market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.
Restraints/Challenges faced by the Washing Machine Market
Fluctuating prices
Fluctuations or volatility in the prices of raw materials and machinery equipment is posing a major threat to the growth of the market. Further, uneven availability of raw materials at one particular location is demeaning the growth of the market.
High capital investment
Requirement of high capitals costs to invest in the relevant machinery and undertake operations is one of the biggest challenges for the market. Also, high machinery operating and maintenance costs will restrict the scope of growth. Going by the current global recession trends, there is bound to be a dent in the market growth rate. Also, high costs associated with research and development proficiencies will further derail the market growth rate.
Norms, standards and regulations
Imposition of stringent regulations by the government on a wide range of industrial applications will further slowdown the market growth rate. Lack of standardization norms will further worsen the market situation.
This washing machine market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the washing machine market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, Our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Key Industry Players in the Global Washing Machine Market
The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global washing machine market, looking into their capacity, market shares, and latest developments like capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions:
LG Electronics
Alliance Laundry Systems LLC
Continental Girbau, Inc.
Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd.
Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd.
IFB Industries Ltd.
Electronics Inc.
Others
Global Washing Machine Market Scope
The washing machine market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, capacity, end use, application and sales channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Fully Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Dryers
On the basis of product, the washing machine market is segmented into fully automatic, semi-automatic, dryers. Fully automatic is further sub segmented into front load and top load.
Technology
Smart Connected
Conventional
On the basis of technology, the washing machine market is segmented into smart connected, and conventional.
Capacity
Less than 6KG
6.1-8KG
Above 8KG
On the basis of capacity, the washing machine market is segmented into less than 6kg, 6.1-8kg, and above 8kg.
End use
Commercial
Residential
On the basis of end use, the washing machine market is segmented into commercial, and residential.
Application
Healthcare
Hospitality
Others
On the basis of application, the washing machine market is segmented into healthcare, hospitality, and others.
Sales channel
E-Commerce
Retail Chains
Direct Sales
On the basis of sales channel, the washing machine market is segmented into e-commerce, retail chains, and direct sales.
Research Methodology: Global Washing Machine Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Expert Analysis, Import/Export Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Production Consumption Analysis, Climate Chain Scenario, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global washing machine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global washing machine market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global washing machine market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
