Rev. Dr. Bernard Malik, a renowned academician, diplomat, and philanthropist is honoured with knighthood
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a glorious ceremony Saturday, Rev. Dr. Bernard Malik was honoured with a knighthood by the Order of the Knights of Rizal.
The granting of the coveted title is viewed as a great mark of respect and gratitude to Dr. Malik’s persistent and compassionate efforts to society. With this honour, Dr. Malik joins the other remarkable Knights of Rizal members. That list includes King Juan Carlos I of Spain, the long line of prestigious Presidents of the Philippines, diplomats, artists, and more.
Rev. Dr. Malik is a global academician, diplomat, and philanthropist. His key mission is to change the world, one step at a time. Part of his mission includes initiatives in education, employment, entrepreneurship, and supporting the underprivileged. He has a long list of philanthropic endeavours, including launching multiple educational institutes across Australia, India, Africa, and PNG. Additionally, he has established the Save Girl Child Foundation and the Global Women Empowerment organisation. He’s even helped with setting up the Leaders Institute alongside the widespread education institutions. He is also the President of Research and Policy House, a conservative Think Tank, to impact policy in the larger interest of the society.
Dr. Malik facilitated and organised a comprehensive program to offer scholarships to underprivileged young girls in order to give them a premium education. He also supports the underprivileged by launching programs like Feed the Hungry at Westend Brisbane. Every Tuesday, students of the American College serve fresh, warm meals to the homeless and underprivileged. The program not only aims to help hungry people but also aims to instill a sense of empathy and compassion in its volunteers.
The Knights of Rizal is the sole order of knighthood in medals of the Philippines. It was established by the Act of the Philippines Parliament in 1951. As part of the ritual, the prefix “Sir” is attached to the first names of the distinguished members, and their wives carry the prefix “Lady”.
Dr. Bernard Malik
Dr. Bernard Malik
