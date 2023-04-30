Arkansas' Construction Expert Offers Commercial Roof Inspections and Estimates for Hail-Damaged Properties
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Construction Expert of Arkansas, a leading commercial roofing contractor in the state, is offering free inspections and estimates for commercial buildings that have suffered hail damage. The recent thunderstorms and supercells that developed along the Arkansas River valley of western Arkansas on April 11th, 2023, produced hail as large as 4.5 inches in diameter across Logan County, causing damage to many commercial roofs in the area.
The company is urging commercial building owners to have their rooftops inspected by their experienced roofers to assess the extent of the damage and determine the best course of action. They provide dependable roofing services for commercial buildings in Arkansas and the entire southeast area.
The Construction Expert of Arkansas provides commercial roof repair and replacement services for various types of roofs, including TPO, EPDM, metal, and more. They offer a range of roofing materials and techniques, depending on the specific needs of each building, such as weatherproofing, oil resistance, heat resistance, and others.
"We understand the importance of having a dependable roof for any commercial building, and we're here to help those who have suffered hail damage," said a spokesperson for The Construction Expert of Arkansas. "Our team of roofing specialists is ready to answer any questions and provide free inspections and estimates to ensure your investment is protected with a dependable roof built and installed by a roofing company that cares."
If you have any questions or need a roofing specialist, please contact The Construction Expert of Arkansas.
Address: 725 South Baker St. Street
Mountain Home, AR 72653
https://constructionexpertarkansas.com/
Matthew allen
