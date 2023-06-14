Global telecoms provider DIDWW is ISO 27001 certified
EINPresswire.com/ -- DIDWW, a provider of premium quality VoIP communications and two-way SIP trunking services worldwide, has successfully passed the annual ISO 27001 audit for the Information Security Management System (ISMS). This step further demonstrates the telecom operator’s commitment to protecting corporate data and customer information while maintaining the highest standards of security in its operations.
As one of the world’s most recognized information security frameworks, ISO 27001 certification reinforces a set of standards for effective data protection. The successful renewal of this certificate confirms that the DIDWW ISMS remains aligned with the best international practices for information security. The scope of ISO 27001 certification includes employees, processes, software development, and infrastructures that continue to operate, innovate, and support voice capacity building, messaging and cloud PBX services.
The reaffirmation of ISO 27001 certification by DIDWW serves as further evidence for the company’s partners and customers regarding the continued quality and security of the service provider’s innovative voice solutions. DIDWW offers extensive coverage of local, national, mobile and toll-free virtual phone numbers in over 80 countries, together with two-way SIP trunking and text messaging. These VoIP solutions are readily available for immediate provisioning via an intuitive, self-service user portal or the API.
Raimonda Martinkiene, COO at DIDWW, stated, “We are committed to keeping our users’ information safe across all aspects of the products and services delivered by DIDWW. ISO 27001 certification clearly demonstrates our ongoing dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security.”
About DIDWW
DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.
The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.
DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.
To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/.
Vilija Simkiene
