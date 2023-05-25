DIDWW strengthens its Asian footprint with new SIP Trunking services in Japan and Singapore
EINPresswire.com/ -- DIDWW, a leading global provider of premium quality two-way VoIP and SMS communications, has announced the expansion of its SIP trunking services, now offering local termination in Japan and Singapore. This strategic move reinforces the operator's commitment to providing comprehensive coverage and robust communication solutions to businesses across the Asian region.
The DIDWW SIP trunking solution serves as an efficient alternative to traditional telephony, leveraging a private, global IP network to deliver services with solid reliability and scalability. With virtually unlimited call capacity and flexible SIP trunk settings, customers can make truly local calls in Japan and Singapore while seamlessly connecting their local or international business communications. The recent additions to DIDWW local dialing coverage extends the availability of the company’s local termination service to 44 countries.
In addition, the carrier's SIP trunking solution offers numerous benefits, including a high level of audio quality and emergency calling capabilities in certain countries. The service's flexible configuration options allow businesses to efficiently tailor their communication setups to meet even the most challenging requirements. Moreover, the telco provides a user-friendly online portal that simplifies the management of outbound SIP trunks, establishing DIDWW as the premier choice for seamless two-way calling worldwide.
Tadas Urbietis, Carrier Relations Manager at DIDWW, added, "We are thrilled to extend our SIP trunking solution to Japan and Singapore. This expansion not only strengthens our presence in the Asian market, but also empowers businesses of all sizes to leverage our secure and reliable VoIP communication services to enhance their local and global reach."
About DIDWW
DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.
The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.
DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.
To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/.
Vilija Simkiene
DIDWW
vilija.s@didww.com