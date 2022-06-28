Global Multiplex Assays Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Multiplex Assays Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Multiplex Assays Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the multiplex assays market size is expected to grow from $3.02 billion in 2021 to $3.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.66%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global multiplex assay market size is expected to reach $4.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.67%. Increased incidence of chronic diseases is driving the multiplex assays industry growth.

The multiplex assay market consists of sales of immunoassays by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) in which multiple analytes (proteins, biomolecules, growth factors, cytokines, chemokines, and others) are penciled by detecting and quantifying them contemporaneously. These assays are used to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain response (PCR) trial and collect further information from nanosecond amounts of proteins or other analytes in lower time as compared to the conventional system, similar as ELISA. Multiplex assays are used for pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA discovery, gene discovery analysis, relation analysis, forensic studies, and others.

Global Multiplex Assays Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations between companies in the industry is a trend gaining popularity in the multiplex assays market. Companies in the market are collaborating on developing assays that can detect diseases quickly and effectively.

Global Multiplex Assays Market Segments

The global multiplex assays market is segmented:

By Type: Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays, Protein-Based Multiplex Assays, Others

By Technology: Flow Cytometry, Luminescence, Fluorescence Detection, Multiplex Real-Time PCR, Others

By Application: Research and Development, Drug Discovery and Development, Biomarker Discovery and Validation, Clinical Diagnostic

By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Research Institutes, Reference Laboratories, Others

By Geography: The global multiplex assays market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Multiplex Assays Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides multiplex assays global market overviews, multiplex assays market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global multiplex assays market, multiplex assays market share, multiplex assays market segments and geographies, multiplex assays global market players, multiplex assays market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The multiplex assays market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Multiplex Assays Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Illumina, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, QIAGEN N.V, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bühlmann Laboratories, Seegene Inc, Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Quanterix, Bio-Techne Corporation, Promega Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, PerkinElmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation and Abbott Laboratories

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

