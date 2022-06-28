Williston Barracks/Tractor Trailer Stuck in Smuggler's Notch

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT





CASE#: 22A1004005

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva, Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: June 27, 2022 at 2308 hours

STREET: VT Route 108

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Smuggler's Notch

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry





VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Edzer Cosmeus

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Lauderdale, FL





VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: Semi

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 27, 2022 at approximately 2308 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 108 in the Town of Cambridge for a report of a tractor-trailer stuck in Smuggler's Notch. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located the tractor trailer stuck in the sharp curve located near the top of Smuggler's Notch. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Edzer Cosmeus (37) of North Lauderdale, FL. Cosmeus stated he observed the several warning signs prohibiting tractor trailers from travelling through the notch but continued to follow his GPS.





Cosmeus was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints pursuant to Title 23 VSA 1006 (Commercial Vehicles Prohibited on Smugglers Notch-Impeding Traffic) totaling $3544 in fines and four points.







VT Route 108 was closed for several hours until the tractor-trailer could me removed from the roadway. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Stowe Police Department, Department of Motor Vehicles, and Allegiance Towing.