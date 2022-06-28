Williston Barracks/Tractor Trailer Stuck in Smuggler's Notch
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT
CASE#: 22A1004005
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva, Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: June 27, 2022 at 2308 hours
STREET: VT Route 108
TOWN: Cambridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Smuggler's Notch
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Edzer Cosmeus
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Lauderdale, FL
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: International
VEHICLE MODEL: Semi
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 27, 2022 at approximately 2308 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 108 in the Town of Cambridge for a report of a tractor-trailer stuck in Smuggler's Notch. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located the tractor trailer stuck in the sharp curve located near the top of Smuggler's Notch. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Edzer Cosmeus (37) of North Lauderdale, FL. Cosmeus stated he observed the several warning signs prohibiting tractor trailers from travelling through the notch but continued to follow his GPS.
Cosmeus was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints pursuant to Title 23 VSA 1006 (Commercial Vehicles Prohibited on Smugglers Notch-Impeding Traffic) totaling $3544 in fines and four points.