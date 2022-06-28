Submit Release
Quixy named #1 No-Code Application Development platform 3rd time in a row by G2

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyderabad, India, June 27, 2022– Quixy, the leading No-Code Workflow Automation, and Enterprise Application Development platform, today announced that it has been ranked #1 No-Code Application Development and Drag and Drop App Builder Platform in the G2s Momentum Report for Summer 2022 third time in a row. In addition to this, Quixy has also ranked leader in four other categories including Workflow Management, Digital Process Automation, Business Process Management, and Workplace Innovation Platforms in the G2’s Momentum Reports for Summer 2022.

The Momentum Grid awards from G2 demonstrate how several product categories have expanded over the past quarter. The Momentum Grid “highlights products on a high-growth trajectory based on employee growth, customer satisfaction reviews, and digital presence,” according to G2. The Momentum Grid Report gives users a better understanding of the products that offer cutting-edge technology and solutions that change in response to their customers’ evolving needs.

“We’re honored that Quixy has earned the top spot for a third straight time. This recognition is a direct reflection of Quixy’s success in helping enterprises across the globe meet their unique application development needs with the power of our no-code platform,” said Vivek Goel, Vice President – Marketing and Evangelism at Quixy. “We are honored that once again, our customers have voiced their support for Quixy as the most trusted platform for workflow automation and application development.”

Quixy differentiates itself from the competition by being an ADVANCED no-code platform vs. a RESTRICTIVE no-code platform. Quixy can be used to build custom complex enterprise-grade applications using our advanced features compared to mere form, workflow, and process automation. Since its inception in 2019, Quixy currently serves 15+ industry verticals in over 15 countries and 5 continents.

Earlier this year, Quixy has also been named in Gartner’s Voice of Customer Report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) 2nd time in a row, and Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms. Quixy is also the only India-based Gold Tier Partner in PMI’s Citizen Development Partner Program.

For more information about Quixy and to learn how Quixy is enabling digital transformation for its customers, please visit quixy.com.

About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes, and build enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster compared to the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more

