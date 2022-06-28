St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary
CASE#: 22A4004724
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/26/2022 at 0930 - 6/27/2022 at 1950
INCIDENT LOCATION: 91 Colby Road
VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Trespass
VICTIM: Gloria Williams
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a burglary that took place at a residence on Colby Road in Topsham, Vermont. Posted signs were present along the property line. An outbuilding was entered using force and causing damage. Several items were stolen. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson out of the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).
