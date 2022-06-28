St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A4004724

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/26/2022 at 0930 - 6/27/2022 at 1950

INCIDENT LOCATION: 91 Colby Road

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Gloria Williams

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a burglary that took place at a residence on Colby Road in Topsham, Vermont. Posted signs were present along the property line. An outbuilding was entered using force and causing damage. Several items were stolen. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson out of the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

