Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,055 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,461 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A4004724

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Evan Johnson                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  6/26/2022 at 0930 - 6/27/2022 at 1950

INCIDENT LOCATION: 91 Colby Road

VIOLATION:  Burglary, Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                               

AGE:  Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Unknown

 

VICTIM: Gloria Williams

AGE: 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Topsham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a burglary that took place at a residence on Colby Road in Topsham, Vermont.  Posted signs were present along the property line.  An outbuilding was entered using force and causing damage.  Several items were stolen.  Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson out of the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.