TRAFFIC ALERT VT RT 108 S THE NOTCH STOWE & CAMBRIDGE

NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY/TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

THE NOTCH (VT RT 108 STOWE/CAMBRIDGE) IS BLOCKED DUE TO A COMMERCIAL VEHICLE DISREGARDING ALL OF THE SIGNAGE AND BECOMING STUCK IN THE ROCKS.

THIS INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE. UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA AND SHOULD SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES.

PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

Louise M. Field

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications Dispatcher

Louise.Field@vermont.gov

(802)878-7111