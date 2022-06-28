OMM INN: Artful Sustainability
OMM INN is a 15-room boutique hotel and has just received it inaugural Green Globe certification fulfilling a remarkable 86% of the sustainability criteria.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed as an extension of OMM - Odunpazarı Modern Museum, OMM INN is a 15-room boutique hotel and has just received it inaugural Green Globe certification fulfilling a remarkable 86% of the sustainability criteria in its first year.
The Odunpazarı Modern Museum is a major attraction and meeting point in the northwestern Turkish city of Eskişehir. OMM INN was openned in June 2018, offering unadorned design and comfortable accommodation, accentuated with modern interpretations of traditional architecture.
OMM INN’s spacious courtyard - a typical design feature of historic Odunpazarı houses – is where art and design meet and the OMM INN Cafe and Restaurant offers guests sustainable gastronomy experiences with a specifically designed environmentally friendly menu. Animal products are not used in OMM INN kitchens to reduce the hotel’s carbon footprint and support the fight against climate change. All menus offer completely plant-based options which prevent more than 50 tons of carbon emissions annually.
OMM INN aims to encourage guests to incorporate environmentally friendly changes into their lives. For this purpose, the sustainability program Stay in Harmony was created. Carrying out its sustainability policies through the Stay in Harmony program, the hotel’s goal is to offer a service that cares about nature, as well as encourages guests to look towards a more socially and environmentally conscious future.
OMM INN’s sustainability actions are taken to improve the hotel’s performance and demonstrate how everyone can achieve a better lifestyle. Reusable water bottles are provided to guests who are encouraged to top them up at refill stations. Water aerators are used across the hotel to reduce consumption, and LED lighting saves up to 90% of energy usage. In bathrooms, shampoos and soap are free of synthetic scents, nanoparticles and other non-organic ingredients. Housekeeping chemicals are eliminated with the adoption of stabilized aqueous ozone technology. And for guests who opt out of daily room cleans and reuse towels, a discount is offered at the OMM INN Café.
OMM INN is aware that the hotel industry is a large producer of plastic waste, and to mitigate this pollution, the hotel set a target to remove single-use plastic from its operations and adhere to a strict recycling and waste-management system. The reduction target for 100% elimination of plastic usage was set for 2023. This target has however been met ahead of deadline with all single-use plastic products, both customer facing and back-of-house, have been completely eradicated. OMM INN is now looking forward to receiving an audit to complete their SUP-Free certificate.
