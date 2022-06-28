Kounotori's NFTs go beyond simple JPGs, with Utility unlike anything else

Kounotori Token Kounotori Token NFTs Kounotori Token NFT Utilities

Kounotori Token is bullish on NFT staking, offering higher percentage rewards in a stable coin

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kounotori has been rewarding it's holders with NFTs since its inception, beginning with a Christmas-themed stork collection in December, followed by a Kounotori Valley Storks Collection, an OG Valley Storks Collection, and a Nintai Collection. These NFTs were distributed based on snapshots of who held $KTO and how long, with the Nintai Collection, distributed to holders who had never sold a single token. In addition, these NFTs will serve a direct role in Kounotori's Exchange by giving staking incentives to investors who use the platform, as detailed in The Medium Article Bulletin From The Nest #2.

Per the WhitePaper, the primary purpose of these NFTs will be to increase staking APR and decrease trading costs. The Nintai's deliver the highest yield at .5% APR and a .1% decrease in trading costs. Kounotori also allows holders to stack their NFT rewards and reap the maximum benefits.

As of press time, there have been 144 Christmas NFTs,1,082 Kounotori Valley Storks, 667 OG Kounotori Valley Storks, and 505 Nintai Kounotori Valley Storks minted and airdropped to $KTO Holders. View the Kounotori Token Opensea Collection here.

Kounotori Token debuted on the Ethereum network on the 3rd of December 2021 and has a fully doxxed development team, numerous security mechanisms, and manipulation-resistant tokenomics. With the assistance of Tech Alchemy, the world's #1 Blockchain Agency. (source: www.clutch.co), the Kounotori development team intends to develop its centralised exchange (CEX) with a staking platform in which the Kounotori Token will play a prominent role by offering the most considerable returns in a stable coin such as USDT/USDC.

The project's centralised exchange (CEX) intends to provide low-cost listings to KYC-approved projects of all sizes, which does not currently exist in De-Fi. The Whitepaper for Kounotori asserts, "adopting elements of centralization into Kounotori would be essential to our longevity as a serious and competitive contender in the currently oversaturated cryptocurrency market."

The Whitepaper goes on to explain the project's ultimate objective: "Our dedication to ensuring its security, stability, and ability to provide sustainable staking returns for our holders for years to come, and we are confident that this strategy will propel us towards our goal of becoming one of the biggest centralised exchanges in the De-Fi space."

As of Press time, Kounotori Token is trading at 0.000000002528 with a daily volume of $8001.25 and 2035 holders. (Source: Etherscan.io)



