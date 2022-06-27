Submit Release
Premier Pays Tribute to Dr. Charles ‘Chuck’ MacNeil

CANADA, June 27 - Today, June 27, Premier Tim Houston paid tribute to the life of former cabinet minister Dr. Charles “Chuck” MacNeil. Dr. MacNeil passed away on June 18.

“I was sorry to learn of Dr. MacNeil’s death,” said Premier Houston. “He was a well-respected community leader, a dedicated public servant and a fiercely proud Nova Scotian. Our province is better because of his service.”

Dr. MacNeil was a family doctor who began his public service as a municipal councillor for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s. He was elected as the MLA for Guysborough in 1984 and was re-elected in 1988. During his time as an MLA, Dr. MacNeil also served as Minister of Lands and Forests, Minister of Mines and Energy and Minister of Finance.

“My deepest sympathies go to Betty, their children Timothy, Angela, David and Andrew and all of Dr. MacNeil’s family and friends,” said Premier Houston.

