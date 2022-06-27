Daily Session Report for Monday, June 27, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 27, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 5:20 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Jason Silvis.
Communications Received
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting an Actuarial Note for House Bill 1578, Printer’s Number 1730 as Amended by A04586.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 723
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 723
Bills Referred
HR 214 Labor and Industry
HR 216 Judiciary
HB 2677 Consumer Affairs
HB 2694 Human Services
HB 2703 Game and Fisheries
HB 2705 Judiciary
HB 2706 State Government
HB 2707 Finance
HB 2708 Finance
HB 2709 Consumer Affairs
HB 2710 Transportation
HB 2711 Judiciary
SB 892 Transportation
SB 1093 Transportation
SB 1173 Professional Licensure
SB 1188 Health
SB 1194 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
Bills Recommitted
HB 711 To Appropriations
SB 155 To Appropriations
SB 573 To Appropriations
SB 764 To Appropriations
SB 1105 To Appropriations
SB 1159 To Appropriations
SB 1283 To Appropriations
SB 1284 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1988 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2057 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2357 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2679 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 849 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 861 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1047 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2331 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
HR 213 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
SB 118 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 588 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 814 From Judiciary as Amended
SB 904 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 905 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 723 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 2471
SB 635
SB 1094
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 2471
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.