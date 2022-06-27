Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, June 27, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 27, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 5:20 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Jason Silvis.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting an Actuarial Note for House Bill 1578, Printer’s Number 1730 as Amended by A04586.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 723

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 723

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 214     Labor and Industry

 

HR 216     Judiciary

                   

HB 2677   Consumer Affairs

 

HB 2694   Human Services

 

HB 2703   Game and Fisheries

 

HB 2705   Judiciary

HB 2706   State Government

HB 2707   Finance

HB 2708   Finance

HB 2709   Consumer Affairs

HB 2710   Transportation

HB 2711   Judiciary

                   

SB 892      Transportation

 

SB 1093    Transportation

 

SB 1173    Professional Licensure

 

SB 1188    Health

 

SB 1194    Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 711        To Appropriations

SB 155         To Appropriations

SB 573         To Appropriations

SB 764         To Appropriations

SB 1105       To Appropriations

SB 1159       To Appropriations

SB 1283       To Appropriations

SB 1284       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1988      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2057      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2357      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2679      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 849         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 861         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1047       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2331      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HR 213        From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

SB 118         From Judiciary as Committed

SB 588         From Judiciary as Committed

SB 814         From Judiciary as Amended

SB 904         From Judiciary as Committed

SB 905         From Judiciary as Committed

HB 723        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 2471

SB 635

SB 1094

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 2471

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

