Daily Session Report for Monday, June 27, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

June 27, 2022

June 27, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 5:20 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Jason Silvis.

Communications Received

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting an Actuarial Note for House Bill 1578, Printer’s Number 1730 as Amended by A04586.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 723

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 723

Bills Referred

HR 214 Labor and Industry

HR 216 Judiciary

HB 2677 Consumer Affairs

HB 2694 Human Services

HB 2703 Game and Fisheries

HB 2705 Judiciary

HB 2706 State Government

HB 2707 Finance

HB 2708 Finance

HB 2709 Consumer Affairs

HB 2710 Transportation

HB 2711 Judiciary

SB 892 Transportation

SB 1093 Transportation

SB 1173 Professional Licensure

SB 1188 Health

SB 1194 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

Bills Recommitted

HB 711 To Appropriations

SB 155 To Appropriations

SB 573 To Appropriations

SB 764 To Appropriations

SB 1105 To Appropriations

SB 1159 To Appropriations

SB 1283 To Appropriations

SB 1284 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1988 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2057 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2357 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2679 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 849 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 861 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1047 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2331 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HR 213 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

SB 118 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 588 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 814 From Judiciary as Amended

SB 904 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 905 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 723 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 2471

SB 635

SB 1094

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 2471

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.