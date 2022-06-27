Berlin Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003611
TROOPER: Sgt. William Warner
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/24/2022 / 1442 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Roadways within the towns of Waterbury, Montpelier, and Berlin
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Steven Chapin
AGE: 27
CITY AND STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/24/2022 Vermont State Police fielded a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. It was determined that Steven Chapin had followed and/or stalked the plaintiff in the order.
On 6/27/2022 Chapin was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit for the offense of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/28/2022 / 1230 hours.
COURT: VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Sergeant William Warner
Vermont State Police
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191