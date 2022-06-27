Berlin Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A3003611

TROOPER: Sgt. William Warner

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/24/2022 / 1442 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Roadways within the towns of Waterbury, Montpelier, and Berlin

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Steven Chapin

AGE: 27

CITY AND STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/24/2022 Vermont State Police fielded a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. It was determined that Steven Chapin had followed and/or stalked the plaintiff in the order.

On 6/27/2022 Chapin was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit for the offense of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/28/2022 / 1230 hours.

COURT: VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

