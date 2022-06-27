Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,387 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3003611

TROOPER: Sgt. William Warner                      

STATION: Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/24/2022 / 1442 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Roadways within the towns of Waterbury, Montpelier, and Berlin

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Steven Chapin                                     

AGE: 27

CITY AND STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

 

VICTIM:   (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.) 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/24/2022 Vermont State Police fielded a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order.  It was determined that Steven Chapin had followed and/or stalked the plaintiff in the order. 

 

On 6/27/2022 Chapin was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit for the offense of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  6/28/2022 / 1230 hours.       

COURT: VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

 

Sergeant William Warner

Vermont State Police

578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.