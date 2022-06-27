Berlin Barracks / DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003681
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/27/2022 at 1620 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Menard Cross Road, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Eric Marcy
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Eric Marcy. While speaking with Marcy indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Marcy being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Marcy was transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks without incident where he was processed for DUI. Marcy was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 07/13/2022 at 0800 hours and subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2022 at 0800 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
