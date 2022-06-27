Montgomery County Council Meets on June 28 at 9 a.m. to receive a briefing on Youth Safety and Positive Youth Development and Vote to Appoint Members of the Police Accountability Board

MARYLAND, June 27 - For Immediate Release: Monday, June 27, 2022

Also on June 28: Council will present a proclamation commemorating Pride Month, vote on legislation to create a Montgomery County Sports Commission and host the Maryland Association of Counties Annual Visit to Montgomery County

The Council will meet on Tuesday, June 28 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamations. The first proclamation will recognize the Winston Churchill High School Boys Lacrosse Team for winning the 2022 MPSSAA Lacrosse 4A State Championship, led by Councilmember Friedson. The second proclamation will commemorate Pride Month, led by Council Vice President Glass, County Executive Elrich, Council President Albornoz and the full Council.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Youth Safety and Positive Youth Development

Briefing: The Council will receive an update on the coordinated efforts among County government departments and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) to support youth safety and positive youth development, particularly focused on the summer of 2022. The Council has been extensively engaged in identifying and supporting approaches to address the systemic and underlying factors contributing to youth harm, as well as investing in services and programs to support positive outcomes for youth and for communities. The purpose of this targeted briefing is to focus on the services and supports in place for young people.

Legislative Session

Bill 18-22, Noise Control - Leaf Removal - Amendments

Introduction: At the request of County Executive Elrich, Council President Albornoz will introduce Bill 18-22, Noise Control - Leaf Removal – Amendments, which would prohibit the sale and use of combustion engine-powered leaf blowers and leaf vacuums by a certain date; authorize a grant program to partially offset the cost of replacing a combustion engine-powered leaf blower or leaf vacuum with an electric leaf blower or leaf vacuum; and generally, revise the law regarding noise control.

A public hearing is scheduled for September 20.

Bill 6-22 – Recreation - Montgomery County Sports Commission - Established

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 6-22, Recreation - Montgomery County Sports Commission – Established, which would create a 23-member Montgomery County Sports Commission, staffed by the Department of Recreation. The commission would study sports participation and opportunities in Montgomery County, make recommendations to the County Executive and the Council and recognize outstanding teams and athletes. The joint Health and Human Services (HHS) and Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee recommends approval of Bill 6-22.

The lead sponsor is Council President Albornoz. Council Vice President Glass and Councilmembers Friedson, Katz, Jawando, Riemer, Hucker and Navarro are cosponsors.

Bill 5-22, Economic Development Corporation - Board of Directors - Membership

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 5-22, Economic Development Corporation - Board of Directors – Membership, which would alter and expand the membership of Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation’s (MCEDC) Board of Directors. The legislation is needed because six MCEDC Board members are term limited and the organization is concerned about the loss of institutional knowledge from the board. The PHED Committee recommends approval of Bill 5-22.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Bill 9-22 – Property Tax Credit – Elderly Individuals and Retired Military Services Members - Amendments

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 9-22, Property Tax Credit – Elderly Individuals and Retired Military Services Members – Amendments, which would extend the duration of a property tax credit for elderly individuals and retired military services members from five years to seven years. Residents who are eligible for this tax credit include those who are at least 65 years old and have lived in the same home for at least 40 years or are at least 65 years old and a retired member (or surviving spouse) of the U.S. Armed Forces, military reserves or the National Guard. Home assessments cannot be more than $650,000 for those 65 or older or $500,000 for retired military members to receive the property tax credit.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Expedited Bill 15-22, Special Capital Improvements Project Legislation Authorization: Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center Building Envelope Improvement

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 15-22, Special Capital Improvements Project Legislation Authorization: Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center Building Envelope Improvement, which would authorize the planning, design and construction of the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center Building Envelope Improvement project in the North Bethesda and Garrett Park area.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Expedited Bill 16-22, Special Capital Improvements Project - 6th District Police Station

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 16-22, Special Capital Improvements Project - 6th District Police Station, which would authorize the planning, design and construction of the 6th District Police Station project in the Gaithersburg area.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Consent Calendar

Amendments to the FY23-28 Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) Capital Improvements Program (CIP) - Elm Street Urban Park and Little Bennett Regional Park Day Use Area

Introduction: The Council will introduce amendments to the FY23-28 Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for two ongoing Parks projects: Elm Street Urban Park and Little Bennett Regional Park Day Use Area. Both projects were inadvertently omitted from the Council’s M-NCPPC FY23-28 CIP approval resolution. Both projects had been recommended for approval by the PHED Committee at its March 5 worksession and were later supported by the full Council at its discussion of the M-NCPPC CIP on April 5.

A public hearing will be held on July 26.

Confirmation of County Executive’s appointments to the Police Accountability Board: Alicia Hudson, Kenneth Kellner, George Lluberes, Rudy Logan, Katharine Manning, Alvin McCray, Bishop Paul Walker, Thomas Williams Jr., Christopher Zatratz

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote to appoint the nine individuals nominated by the County Executive to serve on the Police Accountability Board (PAB). The board is composed of nine public voting members, appointed by the County Executive and confirmed by the Council. The Executive may appoint one or more nonvoting members. Public members must be Montgomery County residents, reflect the racial, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation and cultural diversity of the County. Members must also demonstrate through professional or lived experience, the ability to balance effective oversight, perform objective analysis of reports and practice procedural fairness.

In April, the Council voted to enact Expedited Bill 49-21, which established a PAB and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) for Montgomery County. This legislation followed the passage of House Bill 670 by the Maryland General Assembly in 2021, which created a new uniform procedure for police accountability and discipline, including the establishment of a PAB and an ACC in each county in the state. These bodies will be responsible for handling complaints alleging police misconduct by a Montgomery County police officer or officer of a local municipal police department filed by a member of the public. The new state law requires every Maryland county to establish a PAB and ACC by July 1.

The County Executive transmitted his nominations to the Council on June 8 and the Council held interviews with all nine nominees on June 21.

Special Appropriation and Amendment to the County Government’s FY23 Capital Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program, Montgomery County Public Schools, Technology Modernization, $2,077,854.96

Introduction: The Council will introduce a more than $2 million special appropriation and amendment to the MCPS FY23-28 CIP Technology Modernization project. A public hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Recess

Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Annual Visit to Montgomery County

This meeting will be held in person at the Council Office Building on the fourth floor.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise indicated, the Council will hold public hearings beginning at 1:30 p.m. Residents continue to have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville for many public hearings.

Expedited Bill 20-22, Office of Food Systems Resilience – Established

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on Bill 20-22, Office of Food Systems Resilience – Established, which would create an Office of Food Systems Resilience as a non-principal office of the Executive Branch and prescribe the authorities and responsibilities of the Office of Food Systems Resilience. The Council appropriated funding for the new office as part of the FY23 operating budget.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Supplemental Appropriation #22-94 to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions, Montgomery Connects Computers for You Emergency Connectivity Fund Grants $15,975,170.

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on a supplemental appropriation to the FY22 Operating budget for the Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS) department that will enable the County to purchase 40,048 laptop computers to be distributed to low-income residents who do not have access to a computer sufficient for their educational needs. There is a no match requirement for the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) cost-reimbursable grant.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee worksession is scheduled for July 14.

Supplemental Appropriation #22-92 to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government Department of Transportation Taxicab Accessibility Transportation Services Improvement Fund, $772,329

Public hearing and vote: The Council will hold a public hearing and vote on a supplemental appropriation to the FY22 operating budget to increase funding for the Transportation Services Improvement Fund (TSIF). This increase is requested by the County Executive due to increasing demand by taxicab operators and Montgomery County residents for TSIF activities. The following TSIF activities would be funded: reimbursement for the purchase or retrofit of a wheelchair accessible taxicab vehicle; reimbursing drivers of accessible taxicab vehicles who successfully transport passengers requiring wheelchair service, guaranteed fare of $10 to taxicab drivers for both accessible and non-accessible Call-n-Ride trips that meter under $10; taxicab licensee reimbursement for annual Passenger Vehicle License (PVL) renewal and transfer fees; and limited insurance reimbursement for accessible taxicabs.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Resolution to extend time until December 30, 2022, for submission of the FY16-22 Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service (MCFRS) Master Plan

Public hearing and vote: The Council will hold a public hearing and vote on a resolution to extend time until Dec. 30, 2022, for submission of the FY16-22 MCFRS Master Plan. County law requires the fire chief to draft a Master Fire, Rescue and Emergency Medical Services Plan and must propose any appropriate amendments to the County Executive and the Council. The current FY16-22 Fire, Rescue, Emergency Medical Services and Community Risk Reduction Master Plan is effective through June 30, 2022.

Special Appropriation #22-93 to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools, $7,626,595 for Title I, Part A Grant

Public hearing and vote: The Council will hold a public hearing and vote on a more than $7.6 million special appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget to MCPS for the Title I, Part A Grant. This special appropriation would provide additional support to improve the teaching and learning for students at risk of not meeting academic achievement standards including students from low-income families.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council is recommending that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.

Release ID: 22-257Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Genevieve Kurtz 240-777-7805