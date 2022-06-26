State budget deal: Most Californians will get stimulus payments

State budget deal: Most Californians will get stimulus paymentsCorren, Blaine Sun, 06/26/2022 - 10:54

The agreement also includes money to help Californians pay their rent and utility bills, the governor and legislative leaders said. It also adds $47 billion in infrastructure spending and $200 million for reproductive health care in the wake of the Supreme Court decision this past week overturning Roe v. Wade.