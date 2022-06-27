Rymir Satterthwaite Presents - The Love of a Father Project with Marcus Arbery father of Slain Ahmuad Arbrey
Rymir Satterthwaite Presents - The Love of a Father Project with Marcus Arbery father of Slain Ahmuad ArbreyPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rymir Satterhwaite along with Marcus Arbery have teamed up to help with social justice issues and those persons who do not have the love of their fathers.
Marcus Arbery, the father of Ahmaud Arbery, gave a victim impact statement ahead of the sentencing of the three men who were convicted of murdering his son. He now trying to heal while helping others cope with their lost. The Love of the Father Project is designed to encourage men and women around the nation to be empowered by their circumstances and not become victims.
Rymir interviews Mr. Arbery about his children, community and his life with out his youngest son Ahmaud. Rymir show cases Ahmaud community park and his love for people.
If you have interest in this program please contact Rymir. Also, see the video of interview.
*************
Social Justice Group - This is a News Reporting Organization that provides a platform for individuals/groups to post their opinions, be it a blog post, video, or social media post.
The views expressed or opinion disclaimer:
The opinions expressed within the content are solely the author’s and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the website or its affiliates. All persons are entitled to “freedom of speech and expression”.
Rymir Satterthwaite
Social Justice Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Rymir Interviews Marcus Arbery