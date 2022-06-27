Quantum AI Institute Podcast Announces Season 4: Soirée with Toshiba CEO Taro Shimada—Maeva Ghonda Exclusive Interview
Toshiba Corporation is a global leader with an enviable quantum technology IP portfolio. It is a great honor that Toshiba CEO Mr. Taro Shimada has accepted my invitation for this exclusive interview.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum AI Institute today announced that the Season 4 premiere of its popular podcast will feature the great titan of industry: Mr. Taro Shimada, CEO of the Toshiba Corporation. This premiere event is titled: Empowering a Sustainable Quantum Internet with Toshiba CEO: Mr. Taro Shimada. The live broadcast will take place on the evening of July 6, 2022 at 8 pm EST. To access this live broadcast online, please click here.
On March 31, 2022, Mr. Taro Shimada was appointed Chief Executive Officer and President of the Toshiba Corporation. Mr. Shimada joined Toshiba in October 2018 as Corporate Digital Business Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to his current role as Chief Executive, in February 2020, Mr. Shimada was appointed CEO and Representative Director of Toshiba Data Corporation and President and, in April 2020, he was appointed CEO of Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation. Mr. Shimada has also held the position of Chief Digital Officer.
“Toshiba is a global leader in quantum tech with an enviable quantum technology intellectual property (IP) portfolio,” said Maeva Ghonda, Global Quantum Tech IP Expert. “It is a great honor that Mr. Taro Shimada has accepted my invitation to kick off Season 4 of this special quantum computing podcast.”
Toshiba is developing a quantum technology platform that will enable the birth of the quantum internet. Two years ago, this corporate giant launched its Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) system business, which was then under the leadership of Mr. Taro Shimada, announcing its aim to generate $3 Billion in revenue by 2030 from this essential future growth driver.
The Toshiba Corporation strives to create the world's first and world's no. 1 products and services that are cost-competitive and captivating to customers. On April 26, 2022, Toshiba and British Telecom (BT), along with EY, launched the trial of the world's first commercial quantum secured metro network. This infrastructure will connect select customers across London to help secure information transfer between multiple physical locations over fiber optic cables using quantum key distribution (QKD).
About the Quantum AI Institute Podcast
The Quantum AI Institute Podcast is the popular global program featuring exclusive interviews with the innovators shaping the future of quantum computing. The Institute’s podcast series has garnered a vibrant global audience in markets worldwide, including: United States, China, Germany, United Kingdom, Israel, France, Finland, Australia, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and many more. The podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts.
About the Quantum AI Institute
The Quantum AI Institute is a top producer of unique multimedia content, quantum computing events and in-person experiences, including quantum computing education courses for a global certificate program and conferences. The Quantum AI Institute is proud to be the home of many innovative quantum computing programs, including the 30 quantum computing education courses and quantum computing events previously licensed via limited non-exclusive distribution to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world's largest technical professional organization.
