State Funeral for World War II Veterans Now Organized in all 50 States

State Funeral for World War II Veterans Logo

Launched Labor Day of 2017, State Funeral for World War II Veterans is dedicated to convincing President Biden to designate a State Funeral for Woody Williams.

“Creating a 50 State organization is a mighty accomplishment. Bill McNutt and his daughter Rabel lit the fuse and our patriots followed."” — Don Ballard, Medal of Honor holder, Vietnam and National Board Member

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Funeral for World War II Veterans www.worldwar2salute.org

MEDIA CONTACT

Bill McNutt, Co-Founder and Chairman

214 537 9311

Bill@worldwar2salute.org

State Funeral for World War II Veterans

Announces It is Now Organized in all 50 States

State Funeral for World War II Veterans is pleased to announce that it is now organized in every state in the union. Launched on Labor Day in 2017, this nationwide veterans non-profit has a simple mission: “To convince President Joe Biden to designate a state funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, as a final salute to the 16 million men and women of the greatest generation who served in our armed forces from 1941 to 1945.”

When the organization started there were four Medal of Honor recipients living from the Second World War. Today, only one remains, Hershel “Woody” Williams, 1945 Medal of Honor from the battle for Iwo Jima.

“Out of 16 million service men and women from World War II, only about 300,000 remain with us. They deserve special recognition at a State Funeral for one of their own,” said General John T. Digilio, Jr., U.S. Army retired and a member of the National Board for State Funeral.

Here is a list of all 50 State Chairs:

Alabama State Chair – Mr. Francisco Guerra

Alaska State Chair - Charlie Huggins

Arizona State Chair - Ellen Wesley

Arkansas State Chair – Chuck Adkins

California State Chair – Julian Gingold

Colorado State Chair - Jeffery Mielke

Connecticut State Chair - Daniel Eddinger

Delaware State Chair - Kim M Endres

Florida State Co-Chair - General Judge Patt Maney, Chris Reed

Georgia State Chair - John Lally

Hawaii State Chair - Lynne Waters

Idaho State Chair - Abe Abrahamson

Illinois State Chair - John Galer

Indiana State Chair - Tom Jackson

Iowa State Chair - Scott Moline

Kansas State Chair - Randy Frank

Kentucky State Chair - Brent Casey

Louisiana State Chair - Major James S.C. Baehr, USMC

Maine State Chair - Todd Schultz

Maryland State Chair - Timothy McClees

Massachusetts State Chair - Frank Kemp

Michigan State Chair - John Ryder

Minnesota State Chair - Don Loeslie

Mississippi State Chair - Larry Harvey

Missouri State Chair - Richard LaBrash

Montana State Chairs - Barbara Skelton and Carol Lalani

Nebraska State Chair - Fred Craigie

New Hampshire State Chair - Tim Baxter

New Jersey State Chair - Joe Griffies

New Mexico State Chairs - Gary Smouse, Martin Caddell

Nevada State Chair - Dev Ramsamy

New York State Chair - Scott Hartman

North Carolina State Chair - Patricia Harris

North Dakota State Chair - Bill Rindy

Ohio State Chair - Bryan Casey

Oklahoma State Chair - Anne Hollaway

Oregon State Chair - Keith Whittnebel

Pennsylvania State Chair - Bill Whitmoyer

Rhode Island State Chair - Matthew Elias

South Carolina Chair - Robert Cahaly

South Dakota Chair - Bill Casper

Tennessee State Chair - Charles Sell

Texas State Chairs - David Valaer and Susana Rabel

Utah State Chair - Randy Edwards

Vermont State Chair - Dave Woodward

Virginia State Chair - Glenn Yarborough, Jr.

Washington State Chair - Robert Olivarez

West Virginia State Chair - Todd Morris

Wisconsin State Chair - Paul Fisk

Wyoming State Chair - Keith Davidson

Don Ballard, National Board member and Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War, said: “Creating a 50 State organization is a mighty accomplishment. Bill McNutt and his daughter Rabel created a powerful idea and patriots from sea to shining sea have pledged their best efforts in this noble cause. God Bless them.”

“When I think of our State leaders, I think of hard charging Richard LaBrash from Missouri,” said Ron Ramseyer, the former President of Bass Pro Shops and one of a handful of founding national board members. “He is innovative and simply does not take no for an answer when it comes to World War II Veterans.”

Lee William “Bill” McNutt, National, Chairman, said: “Mr. Randy Edwards of Utah won our Caisson Award one year and he has been a consistent source of motivation and energy for me through our five year effort.”

“I remember watching Corporal Hershel Woody Williams flip the coin at the Superbowl in Minneapolis a few years ago and how perfect it is that he is the last Medal of Honor holder remaining from World War II,” said national board member Scott Mexic.

About State Funeral for World War II Veterans

State Funeral for World War II Veterans exists to convince the President of the United States to designate a single state funeral for the last Medal of Honor holder from World War II, as a final salute to the 16 million men and women of the Greatest Generation who served in our armed forces from 1941 to 1945. For more information on how to join in this mission please visit: www.worldwar2salute.org.

###