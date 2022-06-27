State Funeral for World War II Veterans Now Organized in all 50 States
Launched Labor Day of 2017, State Funeral for World War II Veterans is dedicated to convincing President Biden to designate a State Funeral for Woody Williams.
State Funeral for World War II Veterans is pleased to announce that it is now organized in every state in the union. Launched on Labor Day in 2017, this nationwide veterans non-profit has a simple mission: “To convince President Joe Biden to designate a state funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, as a final salute to the 16 million men and women of the greatest generation who served in our armed forces from 1941 to 1945.”
When the organization started there were four Medal of Honor recipients living from the Second World War. Today, only one remains, Hershel “Woody” Williams, 1945 Medal of Honor from the battle for Iwo Jima.
“Out of 16 million service men and women from World War II, only about 300,000 remain with us. They deserve special recognition at a State Funeral for one of their own,” said General John T. Digilio, Jr., U.S. Army retired and a member of the National Board for State Funeral.
Here is a list of all 50 State Chairs:
Alabama State Chair – Mr. Francisco Guerra
Alaska State Chair - Charlie Huggins
Arizona State Chair - Ellen Wesley
Arkansas State Chair – Chuck Adkins
California State Chair – Julian Gingold
Colorado State Chair - Jeffery Mielke
Connecticut State Chair - Daniel Eddinger
Delaware State Chair - Kim M Endres
Florida State Co-Chair - General Judge Patt Maney, Chris Reed
Georgia State Chair - John Lally
Hawaii State Chair - Lynne Waters
Idaho State Chair - Abe Abrahamson
Illinois State Chair - John Galer
Indiana State Chair - Tom Jackson
Iowa State Chair - Scott Moline
Kansas State Chair - Randy Frank
Kentucky State Chair - Brent Casey
Louisiana State Chair - Major James S.C. Baehr, USMC
Maine State Chair - Todd Schultz
Maryland State Chair - Timothy McClees
Massachusetts State Chair - Frank Kemp
Michigan State Chair - John Ryder
Minnesota State Chair - Don Loeslie
Mississippi State Chair - Larry Harvey
Missouri State Chair - Richard LaBrash
Montana State Chairs - Barbara Skelton and Carol Lalani
Nebraska State Chair - Fred Craigie
New Hampshire State Chair - Tim Baxter
New Jersey State Chair - Joe Griffies
New Mexico State Chairs - Gary Smouse, Martin Caddell
Nevada State Chair - Dev Ramsamy
New York State Chair - Scott Hartman
North Carolina State Chair - Patricia Harris
North Dakota State Chair - Bill Rindy
Ohio State Chair - Bryan Casey
Oklahoma State Chair - Anne Hollaway
Oregon State Chair - Keith Whittnebel
Pennsylvania State Chair - Bill Whitmoyer
Rhode Island State Chair - Matthew Elias
South Carolina Chair - Robert Cahaly
South Dakota Chair - Bill Casper
Tennessee State Chair - Charles Sell
Texas State Chairs - David Valaer and Susana Rabel
Utah State Chair - Randy Edwards
Vermont State Chair - Dave Woodward
Virginia State Chair - Glenn Yarborough, Jr.
Washington State Chair - Robert Olivarez
West Virginia State Chair - Todd Morris
Wisconsin State Chair - Paul Fisk
Wyoming State Chair - Keith Davidson
Don Ballard, National Board member and Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War, said: “Creating a 50 State organization is a mighty accomplishment. Bill McNutt and his daughter Rabel created a powerful idea and patriots from sea to shining sea have pledged their best efforts in this noble cause. God Bless them.”
“When I think of our State leaders, I think of hard charging Richard LaBrash from Missouri,” said Ron Ramseyer, the former President of Bass Pro Shops and one of a handful of founding national board members. “He is innovative and simply does not take no for an answer when it comes to World War II Veterans.”
Lee William “Bill” McNutt, National, Chairman, said: “Mr. Randy Edwards of Utah won our Caisson Award one year and he has been a consistent source of motivation and energy for me through our five year effort.”
“I remember watching Corporal Hershel Woody Williams flip the coin at the Superbowl in Minneapolis a few years ago and how perfect it is that he is the last Medal of Honor holder remaining from World War II,” said national board member Scott Mexic.
About State Funeral for World War II Veterans
State Funeral for World War II Veterans exists to convince the President of the United States to designate a single state funeral for the last Medal of Honor holder from World War II, as a final salute to the 16 million men and women of the Greatest Generation who served in our armed forces from 1941 to 1945. For more information on how to join in this mission please visit: www.worldwar2salute.org.
