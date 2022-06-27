NDDOT seeks input regarding electric vehicle charging stations

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is inviting the public to comment their priorities and preferences when it comes to electric vehicle charging. The comments provided by the public will be used to build a Statewide Electronic Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Plan. A self-guided public input meeting is available on the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov/evplan until July 18, 2022.



Input provided will be used to identify potential locations and amenities of EV fast charging stations around the state.



For any questions, help, or to request hard copy materials, please contact Steve Salwei at ssalwei@nd.gov.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities, language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.



To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701) 328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



