HealthComp Clinical Care Management Report Receives External Validation
Validation Institute Confirms HealthComp’s Clinical Care Management Program Lowers CostFRESNO, CA, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The independently analyzed results of HealthComp’s Clinical Care Management Program study have been externally validated by Validation Institute, which reviewed the data and determined the results were accurate. The study revealed how the high-touch, personalized approach of the HealthComp Clinical Care Management team ensures more plan members receive tailored, appropriate, and affordable medical care. HealthComp Clinical Care Management participants saw 30% lower utilization, resulting in an average of $3,000 in savings per employee per year and 48% lower inpatient costs for HealthComp members.
Justin Tran, HealthComp Executive Vice President, shared “We believe employers can save money while enriching their benefits at the same time. Healthcare is difficult to purchase whether you are an individual or an employer. Our goal at HealthComp is to make purchasing easy – by being advocates for the members, and by being fully transparent with employers.”
Validation Institute is an independent, objective, third-party organization that advocates for greater transparency for healthcare buyers and applies measurement standards and plausibility tests to clinical and financial results published to verify their claims. To learn more about the Clinical Care Management study and to see what level of validation was achieved, visit https://healthcomp.com/validation-institute-confirms-healthcomps-clinical-care-management-program-lowers-cost/ to view the full release.
Carrie Williams
HealthComp
+1 800-442-7247
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn