Date: June 27, 2022

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

IowaWORKS.gov Website Remains Down Due to External, Vendor-Related Outage

IWD Develops Temporary Solution to Avoid Delays in Unemployment Payments

DES MOINES – The IowaWORKS.gov website outage involving the agency’s web vendor, which has been ongoing since Sunday, is expected to last at least another day. This will not impact unemployment benefit payments, Iowa Workforce Development announced today.

The outage is disrupting the weekly continuing unemployment claims and jobs search process for claimants. (New unemployment claims are unaffected since they are filed solely through IWD’s central website, IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.) In the meantime, to avoid any delay in processing unemployment benefits, Iowa Workforce Development officials are implementing a temporary solution for unemployment claimants to file their weekly claims.

Unemployment claimants should bypass the customary process of reporting work search activities on IowaWORKS.gov and instead go directly to https://uiclaims.iwd.iowa.gov/weeklyclaims to file their weekly claims.



Claimants still should report work search activities on the IowaWORKS.gov site once it resumes activity. But for the week of June 26, the failure to do so will not impact the viability of any claim.

“This unfortunate outage is a problem that our vendor is working hard to fix, and we hope to have the IowaWORKS.gov website back serving Iowans very soon,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development.

Unemployment claimants with questions or concerns about their claims should contact the IWD customer service line at uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or 1-866-239-0843. A call-back option is also available.

Due to the job search outage, unemployed Iowans are also encouraged to contact their local IowaWORKS centers for assistance or visit third-party job sites for employment opportunities.

This is an ongoing issue, and we will provide additional information as the situation develops. For more, watch for alerts at IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov and on the Iowa Workforce Development social media accounts.



