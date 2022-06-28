Rymir Satterthwatie Talks Court Audio and the Importance of Having Your Own Copy
Rymir Satterthwaite States Having Your Own Court Audio of Litigations Is Important to Ensure AccuracyPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Supreme Court audio recordings of all oral arguments heard are posted on this website on the same day an argument is heard by the Court.
The public may either download the audio files or listen to the recordings on the Court’s website. The audio recordings are listed by case name, docket number, and the date of oral argument. Rymir states this is important to ensure accuracy in the event things are removed. Rymir, his mother Wanda and Jay Z are part of long ongoing case at which is all about the Audio, Audio, Audio says sources and based on their past experiences all of the parties have recorded their hearings. This is civil law case L-4749-14 which has been pending on the dockets but some audio appears to be online regarding the hearing.
The U.S. Supreme Court began audio recording oral arguments in 1955. The recordings are maintained at The National Archives and Records Administration. Prior to the 2010 Term, the recordings from one Term of Court were not available until the beginning of the next Term. The Archives will continue to serve as the official repository for the Court’s audio recordings.
Your own copy of the Court Audio Is Necessary for Accuracy in the event information was removed that might be necessary in proving your allegations.
