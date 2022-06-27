June 27, 2022

Bond signed by Governor helps to nearly triples construction of new affordable housing units for Maine people

Belfast, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills today toured Penobscot Landing in Belfast, a new 25-unit senior housing development that was built utilizing funding from the senior housing bond the Governor signed in January 2019.

The bond has helped jumpstart the construction of new, affordable homes for Maine people, almost tripling the construction of units from 159 units in 2018 to 445 in 2021. The bond signed by the Governor – which was held up by her predecessor – has resulted in six new senior housing developments across Maine that provide more than 180 affordable apartments to Maine seniors.

“The senior housing bond is making a huge difference in the lives of older Maine people, providing an affordable place for them to live while delivering an all-important peace of mind. In a little more than three years, we have nearly tripled the number of affordable units for Maine people, in part because of this bond,”said Governor Mills. “But Maine people, especially lower-income and those on fixed incomes, are still facing a housing crunch, which is why my Administration will continue our work to expand Maine’s housing supply and make sure that more Maine people are able to live safely and comfortably.”

“I applaud the Governor for her work to expand housing in Maine, and especially for signing the senior housing bond when she first took office. Because of that simple but powerful act, we have been able to build more desperately-needed housing for Maine seniors,” said Kevin Bunker, Founding Principal of Developers Collaborative, which built Penobscot Landing. “Her Administration’s commitment to expanding affordable housing options is going to make a tremendous difference in the lives of Maine people in the months and years to come.”

The senior housing bond is part of a larger strategy by the Mills Administration to alleviate Maine’s severe housing crunch. The Governor has also:

