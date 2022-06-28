300 +/- Acres of Light Industrial Land Available in Sinton, TX
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. has been named the exclusive broker for 300 +/- acres of light industrial land that is part of the Somerset Development in Sinton, Texas. This development is designed to serve the growing needs in this area spurred by the new Steel Dynamics plant. The light industrial land is available to be sold as all or part, a build to suit, or land lease. It is zoned, entitled, and is ready for immediate development.
Somerset at Sinton is a large development project consisting of commercial, retail, residential, and industrial development along US Highway 181. This development is approximately 10 miles away from Gulf Coast Growth Ventures in Gregory. San Patricio County is home to a number of large industrial companies from petrochemical to steel, such as Chemours, Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, OXY, Steel Dynamics, Cheniere, and Voelstalpine, totaling in 50 billion dollars in capital investment over the last 8 years.
Contact Matthew Cravey, president of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., for more information.
About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.
Matthew Cravey
Somerset at Sinton is a large development project consisting of commercial, retail, residential, and industrial development along US Highway 181. This development is approximately 10 miles away from Gulf Coast Growth Ventures in Gregory. San Patricio County is home to a number of large industrial companies from petrochemical to steel, such as Chemours, Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, OXY, Steel Dynamics, Cheniere, and Voelstalpine, totaling in 50 billion dollars in capital investment over the last 8 years.
Contact Matthew Cravey, president of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., for more information.
About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.
Matthew Cravey
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 361-289-5168
email us here