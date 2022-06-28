Submit Release
City of Greensboro Unanimously Approves $2,000,000 to Support the Redevelopment of The Steelhouse

Concept drawing of exterior of The Steelhouse

Concept drawing of The Steelhouse

Sam Funchess, CEO and Lisa Hazlett, Vice President of The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship

Sam Funchess, CEO and Lisa Hazlett, Vice President of The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship sun logo with text

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship logo

The Greensboro City Council unanimously approved a $2,000,000 grant to The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship to support the redevelopment of The Steelhouse.

The Steelhouse will provide the most valuable resource required by any new or expanding business, SPACE.”
— Lisa Hazlett
GREENSBORO, NC, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greensboro City Council unanimously approved a $2,000,000 grant to The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship to support the redevelopment of The Steelhouse located at 1431 S Elm Eugene Street.

The resolution that passed, authorizes the City of Greensboro to use a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

This brings the total raised for The Steelhouse to $4,625,000. The estimate for the total project is $37 million.

The Steelhouse is in the running for a $13 million Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant. If awarded, this grant will fund a 60,000 square foot manufacturing center.

In June, Congresswoman Kathy Manning announced that she had sent a request for $6 million to the House Appropriations Committee for the FY23 budget.

This revitalization project is divided into 3 separate and distinct phases:
• Manufacturing Center
• Community/assembly space which includes a year round indoor farmers’ market
• Food manufacturing center with small batch kitchen and food truck space

Forge Greensboro has already announced its intention to relocate to The Steelhouse once construction is completed. In addition, The Nussbaum Center is in conversations with a local health system and NCAT.

The Steelhouse is located in an Opportunity Zone, a Qualified Census Tract and a food desert.

Lisa Hazlett
The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship
+1 336-379-5001
