Ontario High School Students: Vision Zero Youth Network Searching for Leaders
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vision Zero Youth Network (VZYN), a part of Teens Learn to Drive (TL2D), is searching for young leaders attending Ontario high schools in Grades 10, 11 and 12 to serve as ambassadors to help eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries around the province.
The program is centred around making a positive difference in Ontario and saving lives in our communities. VZYN is in the process of selecting ambassadors to lead its program from September 2022 to June 2023, and applications are currently being accepted.
VZYN ambassadors have the opportunity to earn 40 community hours, network with like-minded peers, enjoy a free trip to TL2D’s annual conference in Toronto (event returning to in-person if health rules permit), create safer roads in their communities, develop and build skills including time management, responsibility, public speaking and more, and build a portfolio that they can use for scholarships, university applications and jobs.
All accepted applicants also have the opportunity to specialize their skills in areas such as video filming and editing, writing, public outreach, graphic design, social media and more.
If you or someone you know is a young leader with a passion for keeping the roads safe, TL2D looks forward to receiving your application and growing its talented team of creatives. To apply, simply fill out the VZYN ambassador application form and await a response.
Anne Marie Hayes
