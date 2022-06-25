Vision Zero Youth Network Seeking High School Student Ambassadors
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vision Zero Youth Network (VZYN), a part of Teens Learn to Drive (TL2D), is seeking Ontario high school students in Grades 10, 11 and 12 to serve as VZYN ambassadors to help eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries around the world.
Among the many benefits of the program, ambassadors will earn 40 community hours, network with like-minded peers, enjoy a free trip to TL2D’s annual conference in Toronto (event returning to in-person if health rules permit), create safer roads in their communities, develop and build skills including time management, responsibility, public speaking and more, and build a portfolio that they can use for scholarships, university applications and jobs.
VZYN ambassadors also have the opportunity to specialize their skills in areas such as video filming and editing, writing, public outreach, graphic design, social media, and more.
If you or someone you know is a young leader with a passion for keeping the roads safe, TL2D looks forward to receiving your application and growing its talented team of creatives. To apply, simply fill out the VZYN ambassador application form and await a response.
Anne Marie Hayes
Teens Learn to Drive Inc.
+ +1 647-227-4220
email us here