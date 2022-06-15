Before You Hand Over the Keys: A New Podcast Promoting Safe Driving
EINPresswire.com/ -- Before You Hand Over the Keys is a new weekly podcast for parents, grandparents and guardians with new drivers, learning drivers, or soon-to-be drivers. It is produced by Teens Learn to Drive (TL2D), a North American non-profit organization educating youth and parents about safe driving through safe decision-making. All episodes are available on YouTube via the TL2DToday channel, or on your favourite audio streaming platform.
Anne Marie Hayes, Founder and President of TL2D, discusses life-saving topics with special guests from around the driver safety industry, every week. From finding a good driving school to money-saving tips on insurance and much more, Before You Hand Over the Keys is the No. 1 podcast for the next generation of drivers to develop safe habits and prevent fatalities on the road.
Vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of death among youth, but with Before You Hand Over the Keys, you can ensure that you and your new driver are informed on the most important aspects of driver education and prepared for a future of safety behind the wheel. Go to YouTube or Anchor and begin your safe driving journey with TL2D’s new podcast today.
Anne Marie Hayes
