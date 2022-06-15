Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,374 in the last 365 days.

Before You Hand Over the Keys: A New Podcast Promoting Safe Driving

CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before You Hand Over the Keys is a new weekly podcast for parents, grandparents and guardians with new drivers, learning drivers, or soon-to-be drivers. It is produced by Teens Learn to Drive (TL2D), a North American non-profit organization educating youth and parents about safe driving through safe decision-making. All episodes are available on YouTube via the TL2DToday channel, or on your favourite audio streaming platform.

Anne Marie Hayes, Founder and President of TL2D, discusses life-saving topics with special guests from around the driver safety industry, every week. From finding a good driving school to money-saving tips on insurance and much more, Before You Hand Over the Keys is the No. 1 podcast for the next generation of drivers to develop safe habits and prevent fatalities on the road.

Vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of death among youth, but with Before You Hand Over the Keys, you can ensure that you and your new driver are informed on the most important aspects of driver education and prepared for a future of safety behind the wheel. Go to YouTube or Anchor and begin your safe driving journey with TL2D’s new podcast today.

Anne Marie Hayes
Teens Learn to Drive Inc.
+ +1 647-227-4220
email us here

You just read:

Before You Hand Over the Keys: A New Podcast Promoting Safe Driving

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.