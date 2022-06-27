Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 27, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of June 27 will include the following:

Tuesday, June 28 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, State House grounds, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, June 28 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the unveiling of an exhibit commemorating the South Carolina National Guard and the Republic of Colombia, South Carolina Military Museum, 1 National Guard Road, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, June 28 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend an event celebrating Samsung’s 5th anniversary in South Carolina, Samsung, 248 Mawsons Way, Newberry, S.C.

Wednesday, July 29 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H.3247, Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act, Welcome Center at Shaw-Sumter Farm, 3495 Millgrove Lane, Dalzell, S.C.

Wednesday, June 29 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the SC Healthy Business Challenge Upstate Launch, Commerce Club, 55 Beattie Place, 17th Floor, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, June 30 at 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in SC7 Expedition Kick-off Reception, Walhalla Depot, 211 S. College Street, Walhalla, S.C.

Thursday, June 30 at 7:15 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission’s 50th Anniversary Forum, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: June 20, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of June 20, 2022, included:

Monday, June 20

12:35 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

12:50 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

5:30 PM : Gov. McMaster spoke at The Lee Greenwood Patriot Awards Dinner Celebrating Patriotism and Honoring our Wounded Warriors, Childress Vineyards, 1000 Childress Vineyards Road, Lexington, N.C.

Tuesday, June 21

9:17 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

2:30 PM: Agency meeting.

5:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the S.C. Waterfront and Logistics Industry celebration honoring the distinguished career of Jim Newsome, S.C. Ports Passenger Terminal, 196 Concord Street, Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, June 22

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a press event to release approved uses for investing opioid settlement funds, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster discussed his state budget vetoes during a press conference, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

5:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, June 23

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster participated in an award presentation and reception recognizing distinguished Boy Scouts, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Santee Cooper Advisory Board Meeting.

Sunday, June 26

3:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster participated in a Celebration of Life service for Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, The Church at the Mill, 4455 Anderson Mill Road, Moore, S.C.

