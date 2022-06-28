Tom Ashbourne's Sculptures Communicate Meaning through Form and Energy

Celestial - Cloud Alabaster

Allure Variegated Wonderstone

Tom Ashbourne primarily works in stone, using its natural energy and colors to create beautiful contemporary abstract sculptures.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Ashbourne has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Canada, this Sculptor has earned world recognition for his exceptional art.

Canadian sculptor Tom Ashbourne primarily works in stone, using its natural energy and colors to create beautiful contemporary abstract sculptures. Like all exceptional art, Tom's sculptures communicate meaning through form and energy. His signature style is sensuous curves, touchable textures, and compelling tension between positive and negative space.

After a successful career as a corporate executive, Tom became a professional artist and found his passion and himself in the world of fine art. As a life-long collector with eclectic interests, Tom finds inspiration in the many forms of artistic expression.

His natural talent and outstanding work mean that Tom is the only artist currently an elected member in all three of Canada's top professional art associations: Sculptors Society of Canada (SSC), Society of Canadian Artists (SCA), and Ontario Society of Artists (OSA).

Tom and his sculptures have received many national and international awards. These include ATIM's "Top 60 Masters" (2022), American Art Awards "Best Non-Representational Sculptor" (2021), DESTIG "Best Artists of 2020", and World Biz Magazine Luxury Collection Guide "Artists to Collect in 2020". In 2021, Tom was invited to exhibit his sculptures in two of the world's most respected art exhibitions – the London (UK) and Florence (Italy) Biennales.

Tom Ashbourne was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine

Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine
viviana@arttourinternational.com
About

Viviana Puello is an award-winning artist, writer, coach, Founder/CEO of ArtTour International—a revolutionary multimedia platform dedicated to promoting artists worldwide. As CEO, she has expanded the platform to include print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, and more! Most recently the New York weekly listed Viviana as one of the Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs in 2020.

More about Viviana

