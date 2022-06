Berlin Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A3003640

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 06/25/22 AT APPROX. 1645 HOURS

STREET: S. MAIN STREET

TOWN: WATERBURY, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: NEAR KINNEY DRUGS

WEATHER: CLEAR AND DRY

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY (ROADWAY CLOSED FOR PARADE)

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: SHAWN KEATING

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: FAYSTON, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1957

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: 100

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: NONE

INJURIES: NONE

VICTIM #1

JAKE VENAFRA

AGE: 14

INJURIES: MINOR LEG

HOSPITAL: CVMC

VICTIM #2

JENNIFER SHERIDAN

AGE: 53

INJURIES: MINOR LEG

HOSPITAL: NOT TRANSPORTED

VICTIM #3

LORI LISAI

AGE: 48

INJURIES: MINOR FOOT

HOSPITAL: NOT TRANSPORTED

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, while participating in the Waterbury Not Quite Independence Day Parade, Shawn Keating was operating his 1957 GMC truck following the performing band, The DEW, when for unknown reasons his truck was unable to be stopped. This resulted in his truck colliding with the above mentioned participates of the parade. During the investigation, Keating was cooperative and showed no signs of impairment. Waterbury Ambulance, Waterbury Fire, and numerous bystanders came to the aid of the injured persons.

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602