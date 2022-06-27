From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO



Sometime between Saturday night, June 18, 2022, and the early hours of Sunday morning June 19, 2022, 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland was killed in a hit and run at Acadia National Park on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. The death of Ms. Mokeme has been ruled a homicide and the Maine State Police, with assistance from law enforcement partners, continue to search nationwide for 35-year-old Raymond Lester out of Portland Maine, and his vehicle, a 2016 Black BMW X3 SUV bearing Maine Registration 5614WM. The vehicle may have front-end or undercarriage damage.

There is an active arrest warrant for murder for Lester. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of either Lester or his vehicle please call the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.

No additional information will be released at this time as to not compromise the integrity of the investigation.

