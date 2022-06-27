Anchorage Teen Indicted For June 2022 Domestic Violence Murder

June 24, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Today, an Anchorage grand jury returned an indictment charging 17-year-old Natasha Sajaev with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder for the June 4, 2022, murder of her father, Denis Sajaev. Pursuant to Alaska Statute 47.12.030(a)(1), Sajaev is being charged and prosecuted as an adult.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sajaev is currently in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice. Her bail is set at $75,000 cash performance plus conditions of release, including a court approved third-party custodian. If Sajaev remains in custody at the time of her 18th birthday, she will be transferred to the custody of the Department of Corrections. She faces up to 99 years for the murder charges. Sajaev is scheduled to be arraigned before the Anchorage Superior Court on June 28, 2022.

