Marilyn Miller's Unpretentious and Experimental Artworks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marilyn Miller has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Sweden, this painting artist has earned world recognition for her creativity in artworks.

Marilyn Miller is a Swedish painting artist who works as a special education teacher, but loves to paint and is passionate about spreading her belief that creativity and painting are healthy, the polar opposite of the stress and pressure and the constant requirement we have on us to perform.

All of her spare time she spends in her studio, She paints and have exhibitions, and offer other people painting courses with varying layouts. A powerful drive brought her into this world of colors; curiosity is a companion. Every time she paints and sees what emerges on the canvas.

Marilyn's way of painting is entirely unpretentious and experimental, where she let the colors lead me to the finished result. She wants to convey a perspective on life, our part yet smallness in this big universe, and curiosity about the unknown that we often are afraid of when we do not have to control over our life journey.

She wants her paintings to convey a feeling that the viewer can identify with and connect painting to something of their own lives. Curiosity, joy, comfort, sorrow, humility, trust, hope, motivation, courage, reflection, or other emotions."

Marilyn Miller was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://memsakrylmalningar.wordpress.com/

