National Realty Investment Advisors Under Investigation by Securities Fraud Law Firm
NRIA Faces Allegations of Nationwide Securities FraudSECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Israels & Neuman, PLC, a national securities and investment fraud law firm, announces that it is investigating allegations made against National Realty Investment Advisors. On June 21, 2022, the New Jersey Bureau of Securities brought a regulatory action against National Realty Investment Advisors also known as NRIA, their affiliated entities, and executives of the company. The New Jersey Complaint alleges that National Realty Investment Advisors and the affiliated entities engaged in a nationwide securities fraud.
The other entities named in the New Jersey Complaint include NRIA Partners Portfolio Fund I; NRIA Capital Partners; and NRIA Structured Credit Strategies.
The Bureau of Securities alleges that the scheme occurred from 2018 to at least January 2022, during which time, National Realty allegedly sold $630 million in securities, mostly in the form of membership units to 1,800 investors. Earlier this month, NRIA filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Case No. 22-14539-JKS (Bankr. D.N.J. June 7, 2022). The New Jersey Complaint also alleges that investors were getting returns of 12% annually, but that the returns were from the investors’ money. Moreover, one of the executives, Nicholas Salzano, was previously found liable for a $50 million fraud by the Federal Trade Commission in 2006.
The investment fraud law firm of Israels & Nueman, PLC believes that investors have suffered significant losses in National Realty Investment Advisors’ membership units and believes that investors may have other avenues to recover their money besides the bankruptcy process. If a financial advisor or stockbroker recommended investments in National Realty Investment Advisors or NRIA, the advisor and/or their brokerage firm could be liable if the risks of the investment were misrepresented, or if the investment was unsuitable for the investor.
If you or someone you know lost money investing with National Realty Investment Advisors; NRIA Partners Portfolio Fund I; NRIA Capital Partners; or NRIA Structured Credit Strategies, call Israels & Neuman for a free consultation. Our attorneys will personally discuss all of your rights as an investor and the remedies you have related to investment or securities losses.
