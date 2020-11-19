Law Firm of Israels & Neuman Files Complaint Against Ameriprise Regarding Bryant Caveness Investment Losses
KINGSPORT, TN, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of Israels & Neuman announces that its attorneys have filed an arbitration claim in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Dispute Resolution System arising from losses incurred on behalf of two former clients of financial advisor Bryant Caveness, formerly of Ameriprise Financial Services. Israels & Neuman, PLC is an investment loss recovery law firm that represents investors in FINRA arbitration proceedings in all 50 states.
The Complaint (also known as a Statement of Claim) was filed on behalf of a retired couple, and alleges that Caveness recommended high concentrations of unsuitable and high risk investments, such as leveraged ETFs, precious metal and mining stocks, and biotech stocks.
Public records disclose that Bryant Caveness was terminated by Ameriprise for alleged “company policy violations related to personal trade, ethics, and solicitation of exchange traded products.” The termination followed a FINRA-initiated investigation into Caveness’ “potential receipt of checks from senior customers,” according to the FINRA AWC letter. Caveness previously worked at an Ameriprise office in Kingsport, Tennessee.
The attorneys at Israels & Neuman believe that other investors may have experienced similar losses associated with Bryant Caveness, and its attorneys are standing by to discuss recovery options for other investors. Israels & Neuman reminds investors that financial advisors have a duty to make suitable investment recommendations and to follow all laws and regulations related to securities. The law firm of Israels & Neuman has extensive experience representing investors who have lost money due to the conduct of their advisor.
If you invested money with Bryant Caveness and have suffered losses, please call us at (720) 599-3505 or (206) 795-5798 for a free evaluation of your case or visit us at www.israelsneuman.com.
David Neuman
David Neuman
Israels & Neuman, PLC
+1 206-795-5798
dave@israelsneuman.com
