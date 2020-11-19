Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,868 in the last 365 days.

Law Firm of Israels & Neuman Files Complaint Against Ameriprise Regarding Bryant Caveness Investment Losses

KINGSPORT, TN, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of Israels & Neuman announces that its attorneys have filed an arbitration claim in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Dispute Resolution System arising from losses incurred on behalf of two former clients of financial advisor Bryant Caveness, formerly of Ameriprise Financial Services. Israels & Neuman, PLC is an investment loss recovery law firm that represents investors in FINRA arbitration proceedings in all 50 states.

The Complaint (also known as a Statement of Claim) was filed on behalf of a retired couple, and alleges that Caveness recommended high concentrations of unsuitable and high risk investments, such as leveraged ETFs, precious metal and mining stocks, and biotech stocks.

Public records disclose that Bryant Caveness was terminated by Ameriprise for alleged “company policy violations related to personal trade, ethics, and solicitation of exchange traded products.” The termination followed a FINRA-initiated investigation into Caveness’ “potential receipt of checks from senior customers,” according to the FINRA AWC letter. Caveness previously worked at an Ameriprise office in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The attorneys at Israels & Neuman believe that other investors may have experienced similar losses associated with Bryant Caveness, and its attorneys are standing by to discuss recovery options for other investors. Israels & Neuman reminds investors that financial advisors have a duty to make suitable investment recommendations and to follow all laws and regulations related to securities. The law firm of Israels & Neuman has extensive experience representing investors who have lost money due to the conduct of their advisor.

If you invested money with Bryant Caveness and have suffered losses, please call us at (720) 599-3505 or (206) 795-5798 for a free evaluation of your case or visit us at www.israelsneuman.com.

David Neuman
Israels & Neuman, PLC
+1 206-795-5798
dave@israelsneuman.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Law Firm of Israels & Neuman Files Complaint Against Ameriprise Regarding Bryant Caveness Investment Losses

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.