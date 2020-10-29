Israels & Neuman, PLC Files Claim Against SagePoint Financial Regarding Investment Losses with Timothy Vanlohuizen
Coeur d’Alene, IdahoCOEUR D'ALENE, ID, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - The law firm of Israels & Neuman announces that its attorneys have filed an arbitration claim in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Dispute Resolution System arising from losses incurred on behalf of a former client of financial advisor, Timothy Vanlohuizen of SagePoint Financial. Israels & Neuman, PLC is an investment loss recovery law firm that represents investors in FINRA arbitration proceedings in all 50 states.
The Complaint (also known as a Statement of Claim) was filed on behalf of a retired individual and alleges that Vanlohuizen recommended high concentrations of unsuitable and high risk investments, such as heavy concentrations in oil and gas stocks and master limited partnerships (MLPs). The Complaint also alleges that Vanlohuizen recommended investments in stocks like Navios Maritime Holdings and Apollo Investment Corp. Timothy Vanlohuizen worked at SagePoint Financial in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
The attorneys at Israels & Neuman believe that other investors may have experienced similar losses associated with Timothy Vanlohuizen, and its attorneys are standing by to discuss recovery options for other investors. Vanlohuizen has been the subject of seven other customer complaints within the last five years.
Israels & Neuman reminds investors that financial advisors have a duty to make suitable investment recommendations and to follow all laws and regulations related to securities. The law firm of Israels & Neuman has extensive experience in representing investors who have lost money due to the conduct of their advisor. Its attorneys represent investors in all 50 states with offices in Seattle, Denver, Phoenix, and Ann Arbor, Michigan.
If you invested money with Timothy Vanlohuizen and have suffered losses, please call us at (206) 795-5798 or (720) 599-3505 for a free evaluation of your case, or visit us at www.israelsneuman.com/contact/.
Attorney David Neuman
Israels & Neuman, PLC
+1 206-795-5798
dave@israelsneuman.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn