Gurnick Academy Launches Radiologic Therapeutic Technology Program
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts' new B.S. in Radiologic Therapeutic Technology program comes at a fortuitous time as Radiation Therapy is expected to expand to meet community demands.
New program director, Cheryl Young, Ed.D., RT(T), will lead Gurnick Academy's new B.S. in Radiologic Therapeutic Technology (BSRTT) program.
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts has launched a B.S. in Radiologic Therapeutic Technology (BSRTT) program in California.SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts has launched the B.S. in Radiologic Therapeutic Technology (BSRTT) program, with the first cohort commencing at the Van Nuys, Calif., campus. The program utilizes online synchronous classes offered in the Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties and selected areas within Northern California.
“The Academy’s didactic program is one of only two bachelor’s degree programs in the State of California,” says the new program director, Cheryl Young, Ed.D., RT(T). “Courses are taught by qualified individuals with varying backgrounds, including radiation therapists, dosimetrists, and physicists,” continues Young.
According to the National Cancer Institute, when used to treat cancer, radiation therapy (radiotherapy) can cure cancer, prevent it from returning, slow its growth, or even stop it.1 According to Young, “This program allows students to develop as radiation therapists, maintaining high competency levels in various treatment and simulation techniques, dosimetry procedures, device fabrication, and patient-care techniques. Upon completing the program, students will be prepared to take the American Registry of Radiologic TechnologyⓇ (ARRT)Ⓡ Radiation Therapy Examination and be eligible to obtain licensure by the California Department of Public Health, Radiologic Health Branch,” says Young.
“Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is responding to the growing demands of many advanced allied health modalities,” says Burke Malin, the Institution’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our employer partners have supported getting these programs started in California and will provide excellent opportunities for those wanting to enter the allied health field.”
The Academy’s Dean of Imaging, Dr. James Murrell, says, “Radiation Therapy is a rewarding career for students interested in a science-based healthcare career.” According to Murrell, patients recently diagnosed with cancer seek the application of high-intensity radiation focused on their tumors. Murrell says, “Being compassionate, competent, and professional are the keys to an ideal student” in this field.
The new program comes at a fortuitous time as Radiation Therapy is expected to expand to meet community demands. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, projected employment growth is upward of nine percent between 2020–2030, with an estimated 17,700 job openings2 in upcoming years. Further, the vocation receives high rankings within multiple core employment areas. U.S. News ranked it #23 out of 100 Best Healthcare Jobs and #82 in 100 best jobs, with an overall job satisfaction scorecard of 5.8 out of 10, using an elusive mix of factors including median salaries, growth percentages, occupational stress levels, and work-life balance.3
The cohort is now enrolling with core courses starting on Jan. 9, 2023.
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private, post-secondary academy offering quality allied-healthcare education, imaging, and nursing programs across six campuses in California within San Mateo, Modesto, Fresno, Concord, Sacramento, and Van Nuys.
Citations
1 National Cancer Institute. “Radiation Therapy to Treat Cancer.” National Cancer Institute, Cancer.gov. Jan. 8, 2019. (Accessed May 3, 2022).
2 Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Radiation Therapists. May 3, 2022. (Accessed June 1, 2022).
3 Staff. Radiation Therapist. U.S. News, 2022. (Accessed June 1, 2022.)
Cindy R Chamberlin, SEO Content Specialist
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts
+1 559-495-9246
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn