Iowa 3 from Luxemburg to Dubuque to close Tuesday, July 5

MANCHESTER, Iowa – June 27, 2022 – A pavement reconstruction project on Iowa 3 from Boy Scout Road to Pfeiler Road will require closing the roadway from Luxemburg to Dubuque beginning on Tuesday, July 5, weather depending, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Manchester construction office.

During this construction project, traffic will be detoured around the work zone on U.S. 52 and U.S. 20 from Dubuque through Dyersville. Local traffic will be allowed with a closure east of Rickardsville between Boy Scout Road and 5 Points Road.

The prime contractor for this project is CJ Moyna & Sons for a cost of $15 million. The roadway will be reopened for the winter, then closed in the spring for construction between 5 Points Road and Pfeiler Road.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Hugh Holak at 563-927-2397 or hugh.holak@iowadot.us