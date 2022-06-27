Submit Release
Iowa 3 from Luxemburg to Dubuque to close Tuesday, July 5

MANCHESTER, Iowa – June 27, 2022 – A pavement reconstruction project on Iowa 3 from Boy Scout Road to Pfeiler Road will require closing the roadway from Luxemburg to Dubuque beginning on Tuesday, July 5, weather depending, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Manchester construction office.

During this construction project, traffic will be detoured around the work zone on U.S. 52 and U.S. 20 from Dubuque through Dyersville. Local traffic will be allowed with a closure east of Rickardsville between Boy Scout Road and 5 Points Road.

The prime contractor for this project is CJ Moyna & Sons for a cost of $15 million. The roadway will be reopened for the winter, then closed in the spring for construction between 5 Points Road and Pfeiler Road.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: Hugh Holak at 563-927-2397 or hugh.holak@iowadot.us

