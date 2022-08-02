Your Brand Voice Launches YBV Connect Helping Small Businesses Develop Big Marketing Results
YBV Connect Enhances Businesses' Ability to Promote their Business, Target New Customers, Grow Reach, and Boost Lead Generation.
We represent some of the top businesses in several different niches across the USA and we are always looking to partner with the best of the best in any industry to help them unlock new opportunities.”WINTER SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Brand Voice, one of the most sought-after digital marketing agencies in the United States, announced the launch of a new local digital ad publishing strategy that uses video and artificial intelligence (AI) to help businesses more effectively promote and target potential new customers, expand their reach, and generate more leads. YBV Connect is powered by digital marketing expert Bryan Bruce, one of the first companies to leverage AI capabilities for local businesses.
— Bryan Bruce
Your Brand Voice gives its clients a huge advantage by allowing clients to create content specifically designed to properly distribute and promote across different online channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and Google. "As a business built on empowering our customers to grow their businesses, we are continuously looking for new partners that we can deploy our strategy to give their business an edge," said Bryan Bruce, the Founder of Your Brand Voice.
Your Brand Voice uses video to help its clients tell stories that are then amplified with strategies behind them that get results. Video marketing drives higher customer engagement across social and digital channels such as Facebook and YouTube at the most cost-effective rate. "So much of sales and marketing is about telling powerful stories, and our clients are some of the best storytellers around. Your Brand Voice helps our clients share their stories more efficiently and ensure they are seen by the right people", Bruce added.
Your Brand Voice's business model tracks lookalike high-intent audiences, as well as engagement with similar businesses and related interests, in order to target likely buyers in the niches they serve. Your Brand Voice works to identify the type of customers clients want to attract. The targeting and marketing are fine-tuned and optimized; to maximize the impact of a promotion. "Digital advertising and AI are profoundly transforming the way we do business and with Your Brand Voice, we are delivering our partners a more qualified and intentional pool of buyers for their business," said Patrick Bruce, Chief Idea Officer of Your Brand Voice.
About Your Brand Voice: Your Brand Voice is a full-scale digital marketing agency with a full array of top-quality marketing services. With more than 30 years of marketing experience, Your Brand Voice assists resorts, golf courses, real estate agents, restaurants, small businesses, and athletes by offering services in marketing automation, video marketing, video production, website development, social media management, and digital brand management. If you want more information, visit us at https://yourbrandvoice.com/.
