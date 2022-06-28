Ethereal Gold Dispensary Opens Pop-Up Dispensary
The first Dispensary/CBD Store to Require Full Panel COAs on All Products is Opening a Pop-Up Retail Location in Waukesha, WI.WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethereal Gold Dispensary will open its doors for the grand opening at its physical pop-up location for the first time on July 27th, 2022. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion on July 27th for an all day event which includes:
— A Buy One, Get One 50% Off Sale
— Gift Card Giveaways to the first customer every hour*
— Free Gift for all purchases
*Gift Cards will be given after the purchase transaction is completed and may be used on a subsequent order. Gift Cards will be added as in-store credit to a customer’s Ethereal Gold Dispensary account. Gift Cards will take up to two business days to be added.
Starting June 29th, Ethereal Gold Dispensary’s physical pop-up location will be opened in a “soft launch” setting. Interested customers and visitors can stop by at 237 Harrison Avenue | Waukesha, WI 53186 from 10AM to 6PM on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays prior to the grand opening.
Ethereal Gold Dispensary is the first Dispensary and CBD retail business in Wisconsin that requires full-panel Certificates of Analysis (COAs) on all of their products. These certificates are extremely important for consumer safety as they show if the products have been contaminated with pesticides, residual solvents, mycotoxins, heavy metals, pathogens, listeria, potency, and more. These are all things that can be extremely dangerous to consumers of cannabinoid products, as they can cause illness, poisoning, and in worse cases death.
“From our research, Ethereal Gold Dispensary is the first cannabinoid business to require full panel, third party tested COAs, not only in Wisconsin, but potentially nationwide. Full panel COAs are so important to your health and overall consumer safety. We’ve rejected 85% of what we thought were top line manufacturers, as they could not or would not provide legitimate, unaltered full panel COAs to meet our standards,” said Bill Fuchs, President. “Personally, as a consumer, I won't buy whatever is on the shelf in the local gas station, C-store, head shops, or unverified CBD stores. I want to know what is going into my body when consuming CBD or other hemp derived products. It is as important to identify and avoid what I don't want to ingest and go into my body. That is why we set higher than industry required standards at Ethereal Gold Dispensary.”
Ethereal Gold Dispensary is a premier online hemp-derived cannabinoid dispensary. They want their dispensary to feel like your home; the place you know you can go to ask questions, get truthful answers, and the support you need. They have an extensive vetting process on all products they sell. More information on that process can be found here. Ethereal Gold Dispensary also strongly believes that anyone involved in the industry should be helping communities that have been affected by the “War on Drugs” — they donate 5% of all profits to charities that help these communities.
“We’re excited to be opening this retail pop-up location. We’ve had a great response from our online business on consumers that want products that they can know are safe. We recently attended the WI Cannabis Expo, and we heard similar things from the attendees there -- especially those that are currently dealing with products tainted by Fentanyl in their communities,” said Michael Fuchs, Communications Director / Handler. “Even if people are not interested in purchasing our products, we’re here to answer any questions they may have. If you want to know if that random product that you picked up from some corner store is safe, we’ll take a look at it for you. No charge. We won’t tell you not to take it, but we’ll tell you if we would and why.”
--About Ethereal Gold Dispensary--
Ethereal Gold Dispensary is an online hemp-derived cannabinoid dispensary, carrying products like CBD, Delta-8, Delta-9 and rarer cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, CBDA, THCV, HHC, THC-O, THCV and more. Their team has a stringent approval process which includes requiring all products to have full Certificates of Analysis for every batch which include solvents, microbials, heavy metals, and more — which is not industry standard. The company donates 5% of profits to charities that assist communities that have been disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition and enforcement.
Ethereal Gold Dispensary can be located at their pop up location at 237 Harrison Avenue | Waukesha, WI 53186 or at their website.
