Insigniam Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™
Insigniam is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the sixth year in a row.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insigniam is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the sixth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Insigniam. This year, 94% of employees said it’s a great place to work. Insigniam, an international management consulting firm with over 35 years of experience addressing executive concerns around breakthrough, innovation, and transformation, credits its culture of meritocracy for its continued success.
“Once again, and for the sixth year in a row, our colleagues have expressed that Insigniam is a Great Place to Work. This is an acknowledgment of the unique culture that we all shape and live in daily. We have been focusing on creating the conditions for people to make their best contribution possible, including alerting and speaking up when they cannot. This results in creating an environment of mutual support in service of our clients” says Katerin Le Folcalvez, the partner accountable for Insigniam’s culture.
Insigniam earned this designation after Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven For All methodology certification confirmed 100% of our employees say they feel they make a difference at Insigniam. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Insigniam is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
About Insigniam
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
