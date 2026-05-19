Insigniam Partners Sweep Consulting’s Top Honors, Collectively Representing Over a Century of Transformation Leadership

Three Insigniam partners were named Consulting Magazine 2026 Top Consultants across Lifetime Achievement, Strategy & Transformation, and Global Consulting.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a year when the consulting industry faces mounting pressure to demonstrate measurable, real-world impact, Insigniam , an Elixirr company, has earned a rare triple recognition: three of its partners named among Consulting Magazine’s 2026 Top Consultants, across three distinct award categories. The sweep is a testament to the firm’s position at the forefront of enterprise transformation, where bold ambition meets accountable execution.Lifetime Achievement: Nathan RosenbergNathan Rosenberg, Elixirr partner and Insigniam founding partner, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, the consulting profession’s most distinguished individual honor. Spanning more than four decades, Rosenberg’s career has been defined by one pursuit: turning organizational ambition into lasting, measurable results at speed and scale.As a co-architect of Insigniam’s foundational methodology, Mr. Rosenberg established the frameworks for enterprise accountability and leadership alignment that have since become industry benchmarks. His legacy is not a body of theory; it is a generation of transformed enterprises.Strategy & Transformation: Jennifer ZimmerJennifer Zimmer, Elixirr and Insigniam partner, was recognized in Strategy & Transformation for her work helping healthcare and biopharmaceutical organizations accelerate execution and produce measurable financial and operational results. Since joining Insigniam in 1998, Ms. Zimmer has partnered with senior executives to align strategy, culture, and operating models, with work that has included accelerating FDA submissions, improving productivity, and generating multimillion-dollar returns.Global & Cross-Border Consulting: Katerin Le FolcalvezKaterin Le Folcalvez, Elixirr and Insigniam partner, was recognized in Global & Cross-Border Consulting for her leadership in enterprise-wide transformation across global organizations. With more than 30 years of international consulting experience, she has worked with senior executives representing more than 40 nationalities and helped establish Insigniam’s presence in Europe, opening the firm’s France office 25 years ago and building long-standing client relationships across the region.About the AwardConsulting Magazine’s Top Consultants awards recognize leaders whose work has made a profound impact on the consulting profession, their firms, and their clients through innovation, high-level client service, and complex change.The full list of 2026 honorees and award criteria is available on Consulting Magazine’s website About Insigniam, an Elixirr companyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over four decades ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.As an execution-led consultancy, Elixirr works alongside leadership teams to turn strategy into measurable performance, combining actionable market insight, strategy, data and analytics, digital and AI with the human dimension required to drive adoption and achieve sustainable results.

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