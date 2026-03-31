Insigniam’s Ashley Tappan Named HBA Luminary for Measurable Impact in Healthcare

Ashley Tappan is recognized for her commitment to developing leaders, advancing women in healthcare, and delivering breakthrough results.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insigniam , an Elixirr company and a leading management consulting firm specializing in organizational breakthrough and enterprise transformation, announced that consultant Ashley Tappan has been named a Luminary by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA), reflecting the firm’s ongoing commitment to elevating leaders and helping organizations build a lasting competitive edge.The honor recognizes Ashley’s more than twenty-five years of partnering with senior executives to elevate leadership, ignite innovation, and deliver breakthrough results. She has worked across healthcare and other industries to strengthen performance and transform how leaders work.The HBA’s Luminary Award recognizes senior-level women with more than twenty years of professional experience who actively mentor and sponsor others, advance women’s careers, and demonstrate a deep commitment to the healthcare industry.Ashley has been involved with the HBA for more than a decade, serving in leadership roles that include Global Chairperson of the Annual Conference and the Fit to Lead Affinity Group, as well as National Co-Chair of the Leadership Conference. Her contributions have also been recognized with honors, including Rising Star, “Above and Beyond” Volunteer of the Year, the Philadelphia-area LEAD Award, and the Philadelphia chapter’s Innovation Award.“I am honored to be recognized as an HBA Luminary,” said Ashley Tappan. “The HBA has been an important part of my leadership journey, and this recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the opportunity I have had to serve clients by helping leaders expand what is possible for their organizations, their people, and the results they achieve.”This recognition reflects Ashley’s contribution to leadership development, her commitment to advancing women’s careers, and her impact in helping organizations achieve measurable results.About Insigniam, an Elixirr companyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over four decades ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.Elixirr is a portfolio of founder-led companies, each renowned for innovation in its field. Together, we operate as one integrated firm, combining actionable market insight, strategy, data and analytics, digital and AI with a powerful human dimension that drives adoption so change translates into sustainable results.About the Healthcare Businesswomen’s AssociationThe Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association is a global organization dedicated to advancing and amplifying the impact of women in the business of healthcare. The organization provides career development opportunities, thought leadership platforms, global forums, and recognition programs that support women at all stages of their careers and help drive progress across the healthcare industry.

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