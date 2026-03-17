Insigniam Earns Back-to-Back Forbes Recognition as One of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms

The recognition reflects Insigniam’s ability to help executives execute and deliver measurable results, further strengthened by Elixirr’s expanded capabilities.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insigniam , an Elixirr company and a leading management consulting firm specializing in organizational breakthrough and enterprise transformation, has been named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for 2026.This marks the second consecutive year Insigniam has earned the honor, reflecting the firm’s ability to help senior executives move from strategy to execution with speed and measurable results.For 2026, Insigniam was recognized for its capability in artificial intelligence (AI). The firm’s approach to AI is execution-focused: real value emerges when leaders apply new technologies to advance strategic priorities and strengthen enterprise performance.“As part of Elixirr, we bring actionable market insight, strategy, data and analytics, digital, and AI to the work that has defined Insigniam for decades,” says Shideh Sedgh Bina , Insigniam co-founder and Elixirr partner. “Being recognized for the second consecutive year underscores the value of combining those capabilities with the human dimension and methodology needed to drive adoption and produce measurable results. We work shoulder to shoulder with executives and their teams to ignite transformations that build a lasting competitive edge.”Forbes’ list, produced in partnership with Statista, highlights the top-performing consultancies in the U.S., based on comprehensive data from both expert and client evaluations through a two-step online methodology. For more details on America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2026, please visit Forbes’ website.About Insigniam, an Elixirr companyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over four decades ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.Elixirr is a portfolio of founder-led companies, each renowned for innovation in its field. Together, we operate as one integrated firm, combining actionable market insight, strategy, data and analytics, digital and AI with a powerful human dimension that drives adoption so change translates into sustainable results.

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