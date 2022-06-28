RedShelf Adds Matthew Hillman as Company's First Chief Customer Officer
New Executive Brings Decades of Experience to One of the Nation’s Fastest-Growing EdTech CompaniesCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedShelf, an EdTech company helping to make education more affordable through the efficient delivery of digital course materials, today announced the addition of Matthew Hillman as the company’s first Chief Customer Officer. Hillman comes to RedShelf with 20 years of experience leading businesses that serve the education market.
"Our service levels have set us apart from others in our space, and Matt will help us add to and amplify those efforts," said Greg Fenton, CEO of RedShelf. "We play an important, meaningful role in helping the industry evolve, and Matt’s perspective and expertise will help us keep our customers in focus and at the center of everything we do."
RedShelf continues on a path of growth, named to Inc. 5000's list of the nation’s fastest-growing businesses, ranked #12 on Crain’s Chicago Fast50 for 2002, and named one of America’s Fast Growing Companies by the Financial Times for the last three consecutive years. Driving the continued growth of the business is its award-winning eReader and Content Delivery System (CDS), best-in-class solutions that now reach nearly half of America’s colleges and universities. The company’s software was named Publishing Software of the Year by EdTech Breakthrough, RedShelf’s second straight win in a highly competitive education technology market.
"I am very excited to join RedShelf’s talented team and look forward to helping our university partners provide access to high quality digital books and materials to students in an affordable manner," said Matthew Hillman, RedShelf's CCO. "I'm thrilled to be joining the RedShelf team to help shape strategies to drive continued, fast-paced growth and customer success.”
Hillman has been an executive leader in the online program management (OPM) sector for nearly 20 years. He was a member of the executive team that built Deltak Edu, Inc. into a leading partner to colleges and universities seeking to build and grow their online degree programs and enrollments. In 2012, Deltak was sold to Wiley and became Wiley Education Services where Hillman continued in a variety of executive roles concluding his tenure in 2019 as President where he led the acquisition of The Learning House. Earlier in his career, Hillman worked in student affairs and enrollment management.
In addition, Hillman serves on the non-profit board of directors for The Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust, which operates a tourist and freight railroad between Boyertown and Pottstown, PA. Hillman received a BA in philosophy from Albright College. Today, he lives with his wife and two children in Kutztown, PA.
About RedShelf
RedShelf is a Chicago-based EdTech company focused on helping schools, businesses, and publishers transition effortlessly from traditional print to more affordable, efficient, engaging digital textbooks, training materials, and learning content. Today, RedShelf's software (Content Delivery System & eReader) serves more than 10,000 publishers and more than 1,500 business and educational partners, reaching millions of student and professional learners worldwide. For more information, visit about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.
